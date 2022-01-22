KeyCorp Raises Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) Price Target to $180.00

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) had its price target hoisted by KeyCorp from $175.00 to $180.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s Q4 2021 earnings at $5.08 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $20.39 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $15.00 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an underperform rating and a $158.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $152.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $162.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $173.44.

RS opened at $150.84 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $159.97 and a 200 day moving average of $153.71. The company has a market cap of $9.45 billion, a PE ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 0.99. Reliance Steel & Aluminum has a 12 month low of $114.26 and a 12 month high of $181.21. The company has a current ratio of 4.25, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $6.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.95 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 20.36%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s revenue for the quarter was up 84.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.87 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Reliance Steel & Aluminum will post 20.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a dividend of $0.688 per share. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.84%.

In other Reliance Steel & Aluminum news, SVP William A. Smith II sold 5,598 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.93, for a total value of $923,278.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 3.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,461,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,125,885,000 after buying an additional 275,766 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 7.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,263,439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $341,553,000 after buying an additional 154,442 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 0.4% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,202,828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $313,735,000 after buying an additional 7,859 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 12.8% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,155,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $306,931,000 after purchasing an additional 245,179 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 7.4% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,832,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $260,915,000 after purchasing an additional 126,663 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.55% of the company’s stock.

About Reliance Steel & Aluminum

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co engages in the provision of metals processing services and distribution of metal products. It offers alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium and specialty steel products. The company was founded by Thomas J. Neilan on February 3, 1939 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

