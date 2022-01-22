Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) Price Target Cut to $13.00

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) had its price objective lowered by Barclays from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 41.77% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on ET. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Energy Transfer from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.14.

ET stock opened at $9.17 on Thursday. Energy Transfer has a 52-week low of $6.24 and a 52-week high of $11.55. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 2.28.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.05). Energy Transfer had a net margin of 8.43% and a return on equity of 15.32%. The firm had revenue of $16.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Energy Transfer will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Thomas E. Long acquired 80,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.45 per share, with a total value of $600,067.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Matthew S. Ramsey acquired 33,561 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.45 per share, for a total transaction of $250,029.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 16,290,367 shares of company stock valued at $121,363,234. Corporate insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Blackstone Inc boosted its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Blackstone Inc now owns 152,981,963 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,626,199,000 after purchasing an additional 21,391,372 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 72,143,665 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $691,137,000 after purchasing an additional 3,144,536 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 62,326,102 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $597,085,000 after purchasing an additional 2,539,177 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,719,869 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $428,417,000 after purchasing an additional 7,585,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 24,199,757 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $231,834,000 after purchasing an additional 145,200 shares during the last quarter. 38.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Energy Transfer Company Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides natural gas pipeline transportation and transmission services. It operates through the following segments: Intrastate Transportation and Storage, Interstate Transportation and Storage, Midstream, NGL and Refined Products Transportation and Services, Crude Oil Transportation and Services, Investment in Sunoco LP, Investment in USAC, and All Other.

