Insider Selling: Vivid Seats Inc (NASDAQ:SEAT) SVP Sells 1,351 Shares of Stock

Vivid Seats Inc (NASDAQ:SEAT) SVP Riva Bakal sold 1,351 shares of Vivid Seats stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.50, for a total transaction of $14,185.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of Vivid Seats stock opened at $9.34 on Friday. Vivid Seats Inc has a 52-week low of $9.20 and a 52-week high of $14.35. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.02.

Vivid Seats (NASDAQ:SEAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($44.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $139.54 million for the quarter. Research analysts predict that Vivid Seats Inc will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Vivid Seats in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Vivid Seats from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. assumed coverage on shares of Vivid Seats in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Vivid Seats in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Vivid Seats in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.40.

Horizon Acquisition Corporation is a blank check company incorporated for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. While the company may pursue an initial business combination target in any industry, it currently intends to concentrate its efforts in identifying businesses in the financial services industry, with a focus on differentiated financial services and financial services-adjacent platforms.

