Associated Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:AC) Major Shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al Purchases 1,000 Shares of Stock

Associated Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:AC) major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.15 per share, with a total value of $26,150.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 28th, Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al purchased 500 shares of Associated Capital Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.63 per share, with a total value of $14,315.00.

On Thursday, December 23rd, Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al purchased 500 shares of Associated Capital Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.71 per share, with a total value of $14,355.00.

Shares of AC opened at $42.17 on Friday. Associated Capital Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.21 and a 52-week high of $46.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $42.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.21. The stock has a market cap of $930.19 million, a PE ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 1.22.

Associated Capital Group (NYSE:AC) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Associated Capital Group had a net margin of 532.84% and a return on equity of 10.96%. The company had revenue of $2.11 million for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. Associated Capital Group’s payout ratio is 4.42%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Associated Capital Group by 205.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Associated Capital Group by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Associated Capital Group by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Associated Capital Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Associated Capital Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $555,000. 9.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Associated Capital Group from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

About Associated Capital Group

Associated Capital Group, Inc provides alternative investment management, institutional research and underwriting services. The company was founded by Mario Gabelli in 1976 and is headquartered in Rye, NY.

