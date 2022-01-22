Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) Price Target Cut to $16.00

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at Mizuho from $18.00 to $16.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Mizuho’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 21.30% from the company’s previous close.

SBRA has been the topic of several other reports. Truist Financial raised Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on Sabra Health Care REIT in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.43.

Shares of Sabra Health Care REIT stock opened at $13.19 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 5.18 and a quick ratio of 5.18. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.95 and a beta of 1.44. Sabra Health Care REIT has a one year low of $12.31 and a one year high of $19.01.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.32). Sabra Health Care REIT had a negative net margin of 8.84% and a negative return on equity of 1.52%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Sabra Health Care REIT will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Harold W. Jr. Andrews sold 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.55, for a total value of $1,490,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Sabra Health Care REIT in the third quarter worth $26,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in Sabra Health Care REIT in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Sabra Health Care REIT in the second quarter worth $46,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sabra Health Care REIT in the third quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT by 114.5% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 2,139 shares in the last quarter. 84.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sabra Health Care REIT Company Profile

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc engages in managing and investing in healthcare-related real estate properties. It focuses on the acquisition, financing and owning real estate property to be leased to third party tenants in the healthcare sector. The company was founded on May 10, 2010 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

