Trican Well Service Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TOLWF) Receives $4.20 Consensus PT from Analysts

Trican Well Service Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TOLWF) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.20.

Several research firms recently commented on TOLWF. upped their target price on shares of Trican Well Service from C$4.00 to C$4.30 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Trican Well Service from C$4.25 to C$4.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James cut shares of Trican Well Service from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Trican Well Service from C$3.50 to C$4.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Trican Well Service from C$4.15 to C$4.40 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th.

OTCMKTS:TOLWF opened at $2.57 on Wednesday. Trican Well Service has a one year low of $1.31 and a one year high of $2.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.32.

Trican Well Service Ltd. engages in the provision of products, equipment, services, and technology used in drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells primarily through its continuing pressure pumping operations in Canada. The company was founded on April 11, 1979 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

