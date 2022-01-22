Zacks: Brokerages Expect National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Will Post Earnings of $0.61 Per Share

Equities analysts expect National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) to announce $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for National Storage Affiliates Trust’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.59 and the highest is $0.62. National Storage Affiliates Trust posted earnings per share of $0.46 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 32.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that National Storage Affiliates Trust will report full-year earnings of $2.22 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.20 to $2.24. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.60 to $2.70. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover National Storage Affiliates Trust.

Get National Storage Affiliates Trust alerts:

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.11). National Storage Affiliates Trust had a net margin of 18.59% and a return on equity of 6.45%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share.

NSA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, National Storage Affiliates Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.44.

NSA opened at $61.21 on Wednesday. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a one year low of $35.84 and a one year high of $70.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a PE ratio of 69.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.48. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $64.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. This is a positive change from National Storage Affiliates Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 204.55%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 28.6% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,534,567 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $77,588,000 after acquiring an additional 341,708 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust during the second quarter worth $7,600,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 58.6% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 198,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,466,000 after purchasing an additional 73,255 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 2.5% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 4,126,189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $208,620,000 after purchasing an additional 102,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 21.5% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 54,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,860,000 after purchasing an additional 9,578 shares in the last quarter. 83.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About National Storage Affiliates Trust

National Storage Affiliates Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It focuses on the ownership, operation, and acquisition of self-storage properties located within the metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. The company was founded by Arlen D. Nordhagen in April 2013 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.

Featured Article: What is an overbought condition?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on National Storage Affiliates Trust (NSA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for National Storage Affiliates Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Storage Affiliates Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.