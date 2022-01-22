Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) Shares Down 2.3%

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) shares fell 2.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $28.62 and last traded at $28.63. 23,124 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 873,460 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.30.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SBGI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

The firm has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.00.

Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by $1.11. Sinclair Broadcast Group had a net margin of 2.30% and a negative return on equity of 16.74%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. will post -3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. Sinclair Broadcast Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.03%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 108.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Wilen Investment Management CORP. purchased a new position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 895.0% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 2,703 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 112.7% during the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 3,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 57.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,402 shares during the last quarter. 56.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of local sports and news. It operates through the following segments: Broadcast, Local Sports, and Others. The Broadcast segment consists of television stations which offers programming and operating services, and sales and other non-programming operating services.

