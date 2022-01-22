Citigroup Begins Coverage on Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN)

Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a €3.30 ($3.75) price objective on the bank’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on SAN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Banco Santander to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Banco Santander from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Banco Santander from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Banco Santander from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $3.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Banco Santander from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Monday, December 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $3.47.

Shares of NYSE SAN opened at $3.46 on Wednesday. Banco Santander has a fifty-two week low of $2.92 and a fifty-two week high of $4.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.00 billion, a PE ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.59.

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.14. Banco Santander had a return on equity of 8.25% and a net margin of 13.45%. The business had revenue of $14.07 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Banco Santander will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SAN. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Banco Santander by 4.8% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 124,214,803 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $449,658,000 after buying an additional 5,674,569 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Banco Santander by 0.4% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 21,879,970 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $85,551,000 after buying an additional 81,880 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Banco Santander by 12.6% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 14,053,316 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,948,000 after buying an additional 1,570,646 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Banco Santander by 13.8% in the third quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 10,456,376 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,852,000 after buying an additional 1,267,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Banco Santander by 7.4% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 10,369,679 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,539,000 after buying an additional 712,353 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.91% of the company’s stock.

About Banco Santander

Banco Santander SA is a banking services company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, companies, and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Europe, North America, South America, and Santander Global Platform. The Europe segment comprises business activities carried out in the region.

