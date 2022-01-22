Citigroup Begins Coverage on Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN)

Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a €3.30 ($3.75) price objective on the bank’s stock.
A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on SAN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Banco Santander to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Banco Santander from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Banco Santander from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Banco Santander from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $3.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Banco Santander from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Monday, December 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $3.47.
Shares of NYSE SAN opened at $3.46 on Wednesday. Banco Santander has a fifty-two week low of $2.92 and a fifty-two week high of $4.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.00 billion, a PE ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.59.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SAN. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Banco Santander by 4.8% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 124,214,803 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $449,658,000 after buying an additional 5,674,569 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Banco Santander by 0.4% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 21,879,970 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $85,551,000 after buying an additional 81,880 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Banco Santander by 12.6% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 14,053,316 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,948,000 after buying an additional 1,570,646 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Banco Santander by 13.8% in the third quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 10,456,376 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,852,000 after buying an additional 1,267,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Banco Santander by 7.4% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 10,369,679 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,539,000 after buying an additional 712,353 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.91% of the company’s stock.
About Banco Santander
Banco Santander SA is a banking services company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, companies, and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Europe, North America, South America, and Santander Global Platform. The Europe segment comprises business activities carried out in the region.
