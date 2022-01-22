Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA) Sees Large Volume Increase

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA) shares saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 43,383 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 61% from the previous session’s volume of 111,121 shares.The stock last traded at $5.98 and had previously closed at $6.04.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday.

The company has a market cap of $684.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.94.

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $183.22 million during the quarter. Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 10.45%. On average, analysts expect that Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOMA. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 113,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after buying an additional 20,680 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc boosted its holdings in shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 316,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,160,000 after buying an additional 9,500 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 748,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,098,000 after purchasing an additional 5,340 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima by 60.7% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 236,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,609,000 after purchasing an additional 89,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sagil Capital LLP acquired a new stake in Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,649,000. 21.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA)

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina SA operates as a cement manufacturing company. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Masonry Cement and Lime, Concrete, Railroad, Aggregates and Others. The Cement, Masonry Cement and Lime segment comprises of the procurement of raw materials from quarries.

