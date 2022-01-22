$0.68 Earnings Per Share Expected for Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) will announce earnings per share of $0.68 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Ollie’s Bargain Outlet’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.75 and the lowest is $0.64. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet posted earnings per share of $0.97 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 29.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, March 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will report full-year earnings of $2.33 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.32 to $2.35. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.23 to $2.60. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Ollie’s Bargain Outlet.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.13). Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 10.03%. The business had revenue of $383.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $415.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

OLLI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $80.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $73.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $95.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $77.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.81.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OLLI. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 453.4% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 963 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 126.0% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 782 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 3rd quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 42.8% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 921 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ OLLI opened at $44.35 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $53.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.21. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a one year low of $43.60 and a one year high of $123.52. The company has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.25.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Company Profile

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of closeouts, excess inventory, and salvage merchandise. It offers overstocks, package changes, manufacturer refurbished goods, and irregulars. The company’s products include housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, electronics and toys.

