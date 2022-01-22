Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 167,604 Shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,473,625 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 167,604 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.81% of Pembina Pipeline worth $141,769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PBA. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pembina Pipeline in the second quarter worth about $29,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 1,198.7% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 923 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 52.7% in the second quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 1,344 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pembina Pipeline in the second quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Birch Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 29.7% in the third quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 6,923 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 1,587 shares during the period. 53.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PBA stock opened at $31.02 on Friday. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a fifty-two week low of $25.38 and a fifty-two week high of $34.73. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $17.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -129.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.45.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.33. Pembina Pipeline had a positive return on equity of 12.19% and a negative net margin of 0.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pembina Pipeline Co. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.164 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 24th. This represents a $1.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.34%. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -820.80%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from C$45.00 to C$44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Pembina Pipeline from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Pembina Pipeline in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. CIBC downgraded Pembina Pipeline from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Pembina Pipeline from C$40.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.30.

Pembina Pipeline Corp. engages in the provision of transportation and midstream services. It operates through the following segments: Pipelines, Facilities, Marketing and New Ventures, and Corporate. The Pipelines segment includes conventional, oil sands and transmission pipeline systems, crude oil storage and terminalling business and related infrastructure.

