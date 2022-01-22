CX Institutional Raises Holdings in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

CX Institutional boosted its stake in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) by 51.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $36,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Raymond James by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 11,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. White Pine Capital LLC raised its position in Raymond James by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 11,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,549,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in Raymond James by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Raymond James by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Raymond James by 49.8% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.11% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on RJF shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Raymond James from $122.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Raymond James in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $111.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities lowered Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.57.

In other Raymond James news, insider James E. Bunn sold 15,166 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.73, for a total transaction of $1,527,671.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Steven M. Raney sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.12, for a total value of $480,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,013 shares of company stock worth $2,968,320. Company insiders own 10.25% of the company’s stock.

RJF stock opened at $98.16 on Friday. Raymond James has a twelve month low of $62.94 and a twelve month high of $110.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $23.48 billion, a PE ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50 day moving average of $100.93 and a 200 day moving average of $96.20.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.35. Raymond James had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 14.16%. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Raymond James will post 7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. This is an increase from Raymond James’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 3rd. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.50%.

About Raymond James

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

