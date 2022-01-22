Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Shares Acquired by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,587 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $10,452,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Tractor Supply in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Field & Main Bank increased its holdings in Tractor Supply by 93.8% in the 3rd quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 155 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Tractor Supply in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. RE Advisers Corp increased its holdings in Tractor Supply by 55.9% in the 3rd quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 184 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tractor Supply in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.65% of the company’s stock.

In other Tractor Supply news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 4,822 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $1,084,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 11,844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $2,546,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,516 shares of company stock worth $3,809,919. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSCO opened at $209.11 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $228.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $208.79. Tractor Supply has a 12 month low of $139.11 and a 12 month high of $239.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.91.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.29. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 49.84%. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.86 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.62 EPS. Tractor Supply’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 8.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.53%.

TSCO has been the subject of several research reports. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $216.00 to $241.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $216.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.08.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

