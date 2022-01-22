US Bancorp DE Has $9.56 Million Stock Holdings in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

US Bancorp DE trimmed its position in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) by 36.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 143,030 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 82,365 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $9,558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RIO. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 212.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,931,625 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $329,824,000 after acquiring an additional 2,673,607 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,149,416 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $180,316,000 after acquiring an additional 552,812 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,358,333 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $892,604,000 after acquiring an additional 432,274 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,948,268 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $246,819,000 after acquiring an additional 429,831 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 40.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 947,017 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $85,355,000 after acquiring an additional 271,304 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Rio Tinto Group alerts:

Shares of RIO opened at $74.36 on Friday. Rio Tinto Group has a twelve month low of $59.58 and a twelve month high of $95.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $66.69 and a 200-day moving average of $71.35.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Exane BNP Paribas raised Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Rio Tinto Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Berenberg Bank raised Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Liberum Capital cut Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.60.

About Rio Tinto Group

Rio Tinto Plc engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of mineral resources. It operates through the following business segments: Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper and Diamonds, Energy and Minerals, and Other Operations. The Iron Ore segment supplies global seaborne iron ore trade. The Aluminium segment produces bauxite, alumina and primary aluminum.

Featured Story: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO).

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.