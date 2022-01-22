M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) Shares Down 2.6%

Shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) dropped 2.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $169.51 and last traded at $171.37. Approximately 61,337 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 1,035,575 shares. The stock had previously closed at $175.92.

MTB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $167.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of M&T Bank in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $212.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $162.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.14.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $20.60 billion, a PE ratio of 11.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $159.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $149.07.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.13. M&T Bank had a net margin of 30.39% and a return on equity of 12.37%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.54 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that M&T Bank Co. will post 13.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. This is a positive change from M&T Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.41%.

In related news, EVP Robert J. Bojdak sold 770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.76, for a total value of $122,245.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP D Scott N. Warman sold 3,964 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.88, for a total value of $633,764.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in M&T Bank by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 24,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,572,000 after acquiring an additional 4,287 shares during the period. Cinctive Capital Management LP acquired a new position in M&T Bank during the second quarter valued at $3,010,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new position in M&T Bank in the second quarter valued at about $1,089,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in M&T Bank by 35.2% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 25,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,764,000 after purchasing an additional 6,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,172,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,059,381,000 after acquiring an additional 63,509 shares in the last quarter. 85.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

