PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) Short Interest Update

PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) saw a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,330,000 shares, an increase of 16.7% from the December 15th total of 3,710,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 911,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.7 days.

PKI stock opened at $174.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.07 billion, a PE ratio of 17.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.08. PerkinElmer has a 12 month low of $119.95 and a 12 month high of $203.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $185.33 and its 200 day moving average is $179.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 30.57%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.09 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that PerkinElmer will post 10.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.79%.

PKI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of PerkinElmer in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of PerkinElmer from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of PerkinElmer from $183.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of PerkinElmer from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $164.48.

In related news, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 3,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.55, for a total transaction of $672,144.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PKI. Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in PerkinElmer by 463.6% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 124 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in PerkinElmer by 3,675.0% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 151 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in PerkinElmer by 269.4% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 181 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in PerkinElmer by 83.1% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 227 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd bought a new position in PerkinElmer during the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PerkinElmer Company Profile

PerkinElmer, Inc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions for diagnostics, food, environmental, life sciences, and applied markets. It operates through the following segments: Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment comprises of technologies that help life sciences researchers better understand diseases and develop treatments.

