Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ:MREO) Short Interest Update

Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ:MREO) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,430,000 shares, an increase of 17.6% from the December 15th total of 5,470,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 873,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.4 days. Approximately 7.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Mereo BioPharma Group stock opened at $1.17 on Friday. Mereo BioPharma Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.14 and a fifty-two week high of $4.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.21.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rubric Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Mereo BioPharma Group by 99.6% during the third quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 11,300,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,346,000 after purchasing an additional 5,639,392 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Mereo BioPharma Group by 22.1% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 10,107,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,040,000 after acquiring an additional 1,830,689 shares during the last quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Mereo BioPharma Group by 5.7% in the third quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 9,142,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,124,000 after acquiring an additional 492,767 shares during the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Mereo BioPharma Group by 6.4% in the third quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 4,832,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,696,000 after acquiring an additional 290,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commodore Capital LP boosted its stake in Mereo BioPharma Group by 0.5% in the second quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 2,059,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,529,000 after acquiring an additional 10,972 shares during the last quarter.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Mereo BioPharma Group in a report on Monday, December 13th.

About Mereo BioPharma Group

Mereo BioPharma Group Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics that aim to improve outcomes for oncology and rare diseases. Its portfolio include Etigilimab (MPH-313), Alvelestat (MPH-966), Setrusumab (BPS-804), Navicixizumab (OMP-305B83), Acumapimod (BCT-197), and Leflutrozole (BGS-649).

