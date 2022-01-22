V.F. (NYSE:VFC) Downgraded by Williams Capital to Hold

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Williams Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Truist Financial started coverage on V.F. in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $79.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on V.F. from $106.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Wedbush started coverage on V.F. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Cowen dropped their target price on V.F. from $94.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on V.F. from $85.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.67.

Shares of VFC stock opened at $68.00 on Thursday. V.F. has a fifty-two week low of $65.34 and a fifty-two week high of $90.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.86, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.41.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The textile maker reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.04). V.F. had a return on equity of 31.08% and a net margin of 11.19%. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. V.F.’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that V.F. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Laura W. Lang sold 7,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.40, for a total transaction of $567,575.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VFC. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of V.F. during the 2nd quarter worth $241,803,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in V.F. by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,119,360 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,060,791,000 after acquiring an additional 2,333,388 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in V.F. by 4,144.6% during the 3rd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,443,245 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $96,697,000 after acquiring an additional 1,409,243 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in V.F. by 36.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,394,545 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $294,390,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in V.F. by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,220,855 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,315,240,000 after acquiring an additional 995,982 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

About V.F.

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

