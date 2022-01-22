California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 13,435 Shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

California Public Employees Retirement System reduced its position in WestRock (NYSE:WRK) by 2.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 608,923 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 13,435 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in WestRock were worth $30,343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WRK. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of WestRock by 112.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,820,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $300,390,000 after purchasing an additional 3,081,506 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in WestRock by 5.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,153,272 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,604,757,000 after acquiring an additional 1,605,498 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in WestRock during the second quarter worth $59,496,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in WestRock by 36.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,002,742 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $213,027,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in WestRock by 85.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,825,943 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $97,178,000 after acquiring an additional 841,418 shares in the last quarter. 84.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get WestRock alerts:

Shares of WRK stock opened at $43.88 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.34 and a 200-day moving average of $48.41. The company has a market cap of $11.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.96. WestRock has a one year low of $40.04 and a one year high of $62.03.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5 billion. WestRock had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 8.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that WestRock will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. This is a positive change from WestRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.05%.

WRK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of WestRock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. TheStreet raised shares of WestRock from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of WestRock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of WestRock from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.91.

In related news, Director James E. Nevels sold 3,050 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.45, for a total transaction of $150,822.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

WestRock Profile

WestRock Co engages in the provision of paper and packaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging. The Corrugated Packaging segment consists of its containerboard mill and corrugated packaging operations, as well as recycling operations. The Consumer Packaging segment includes consumer mills, folding carton, beverage, merchandising displays, and partition operations.

Recommended Story: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WestRock (NYSE:WRK).

Receive News & Ratings for WestRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WestRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.