Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stake Lifted by Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas

Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas lifted its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,658 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 2.8% of Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas’ holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas’ holdings in Amazon.com were worth $8,732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 492,449.5% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,039,155 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 2,038,741 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,445,652,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Amazon.com by 69,241.8% in the 3rd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 547,800 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,799,545,000 after purchasing an additional 547,010 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 105.6% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 25,297 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $83,102,000 after purchasing an additional 473,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Amazon.com by 277.7% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 615,826 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,118,539,000 after buying an additional 452,800 shares in the last quarter. 56.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 271 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,700.00, for a total value of $1,002,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 34 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,337.66, for a total transaction of $113,480.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 86,314 shares of company stock valued at $292,824,570 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,000.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $4,100.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Sunday, October 31st. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $3,950.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Thirty-nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,207.05.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $2,852.86 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 trillion, a PE ratio of 55.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.10. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,841.41 and a 1 year high of $3,773.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3,395.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $3,414.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.10 by ($2.98). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 5.73%. The business had revenue of $110.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $12.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 40.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

