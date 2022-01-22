Eagle Asset Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 101,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,305,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Focus Financial Partners by 2.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,241,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,202,000 after buying an additional 123,237 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 42.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,518,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342,115 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 6.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,618,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,506,000 after purchasing an additional 213,547 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners in the second quarter valued at about $159,511,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 260.2% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,732,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,747,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251,684 shares during the last quarter. 89.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FOCS opened at $50.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 423.12 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 4.75, a current ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. Focus Financial Partners Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.93 and a 12 month high of $69.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $60.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.63.

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.12). Focus Financial Partners had a return on equity of 26.28% and a net margin of 0.39%. The business had revenue of $454.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $445.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Focus Financial Partners Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FOCS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their price target on Focus Financial Partners from $65.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Focus Financial Partners from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Focus Financial Partners from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Focus Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Focus Financial Partners from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Focus Financial Partners has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.22.

Focus Financial Partners, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management services. It also offers practices, resources, and continuity planning for its partner firms who serve individuals, families, employers, and institutions with comprehensive wealth management services.

