Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $60.40.

DRE has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Duke Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Duke Realty from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Duke Realty from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Duke Realty from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Duke Realty from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th.

DRE stock opened at $57.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Duke Realty has a 52-week low of $37.74 and a 52-week high of $66.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $60.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.64.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.86. Duke Realty had a net margin of 82.95% and a return on equity of 16.67%. The company had revenue of $256.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $257.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Duke Realty will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 15th. This is a boost from Duke Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. Duke Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.09%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Duke Realty by 0.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,684,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,826,041,000 after acquiring an additional 557,445 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Duke Realty by 1.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,624,101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,023,901,000 after acquiring an additional 371,137 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Duke Realty by 11.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,060,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $571,064,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276,149 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Duke Realty by 3.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,578,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $361,915,000 after purchasing an additional 257,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Duke Realty by 2.9% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,140,256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $246,101,000 after purchasing an additional 143,124 shares in the last quarter. 94.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Duke Realty

Duke Realty Corp. operates as a real estate development company, which specializes in the ownership, management and development of industrial and medical office properties. It offers property and asset management, leasing, construction and other tenant related services. Its diversified portfolio of rental properties encompass various business houses such as government services, manufacturing, retailing, wholesale trade, distribution, healthcare and professional services.

