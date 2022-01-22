Eagle Asset Management Inc. Sells 905 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 44,833 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 905 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $4,864,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its position in Fiserv by 2.0% in the second quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 4,834 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Copperwynd Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 1.7% in the second quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 5,794 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 3.8% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,822 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Bull Street Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 0.4% in the third quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC now owns 32,505 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,527,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Argyle Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 0.6% in the third quarter. Argyle Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,413 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,432,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. 97.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Fiserv news, Director Harry Disimone acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $97.21 per share, with a total value of $97,210.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total transaction of $6,010,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 21,491 shares of company stock valued at $2,064,444 and sold 148,965 shares valued at $15,237,813. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FISV stock opened at $104.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Fiserv, Inc. has a one year low of $92.06 and a one year high of $127.34. The stock has a market cap of $69.23 billion, a PE ratio of 54.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.57.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.02. Fiserv had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 11.01%. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on FISV shares. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $144.00 price target on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Fiserv from $144.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, William Blair began coverage on shares of Fiserv in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.14.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

