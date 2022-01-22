Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) Stock Position Decreased by Eagle Asset Management Inc.

Eagle Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 134,641 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 45,579 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cardiovascular Systems were worth $4,420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,660,352 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $113,464,000 after acquiring an additional 28,343 shares in the last quarter. RGM Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 20.4% in the second quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 1,953,177 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $83,303,000 after buying an additional 331,002 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 5.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,515,554 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $64,638,000 after buying an additional 71,988 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 1.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 771,860 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $32,919,000 after buying an additional 14,581 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 155.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 562,565 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $23,993,000 after buying an additional 342,370 shares during the period. 91.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSII opened at $18.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.11, a quick ratio of 5.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.51 and a 1 year high of $48.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.67. The firm has a market cap of $732.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.43 and a beta of 0.94.

Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The medical device company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.12). Cardiovascular Systems had a negative net margin of 7.77% and a negative return on equity of 7.40%. The company had revenue of $58.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share. Cardiovascular Systems’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on CSII shares. Needham & Company LLC cut Cardiovascular Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Cardiovascular Systems from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Cardiovascular Systems from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Guggenheim lowered Cardiovascular Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cardiovascular Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.33.

Cardiovascular Systems Company Profile

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in the development and commercialization of solutions for treating vascular and coronary disease. It offers orbital atherectomy systems for both peripheral and coronary commercial applications. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in St.

