Prudential Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBIP) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Prudential Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBIP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Prudential Bancorp, Inc. of Pennsylvania is the mid-tier holding company for Prudential Savings Bank. Prudential Savings Bank is a Pennsylvania-chartered, FDIC-insured savings bank. “

Shares of NASDAQ:PBIP opened at $13.83 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.45 million, a PE ratio of 14.26 and a beta of 0.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.26. Prudential Bancorp has a 1 year low of $11.68 and a 1 year high of $15.95.

Prudential Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBIP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The savings and loans company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $7.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.42 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Prudential Bancorp will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Prudential Bancorp by 0.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 408,381 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $5,656,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Prudential Bancorp by 1.5% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 215,712 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,988,000 after buying an additional 3,143 shares during the period. M3F Inc. increased its stake in shares of Prudential Bancorp by 20.7% during the third quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 122,305 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,866,000 after buying an additional 20,974 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Prudential Bancorp by 2.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 116,571 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,778,000 after buying an additional 3,001 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prudential Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $1,300,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.04% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company for Prudential Savings Bank, which engages in the provision of financial services. It accepts deposits from public and generate loans and invests in securities. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA.

