Wells Fargo & Company Downgrades NeuroPace (NASDAQ:NPCE) to Equal Weight

Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of NeuroPace (NASDAQ:NPCE) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has $11.00 price objective on the stock.

NPCE has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of NeuroPace from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NeuroPace from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a buy rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of NeuroPace in a research report on Sunday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NeuroPace currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $21.20.

Shares of NeuroPace stock opened at $9.26 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 15.37, a current ratio of 16.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.52. NeuroPace has a 52 week low of $8.29 and a 52 week high of $27.38.

NeuroPace (NASDAQ:NPCE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $10.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.74 million. On average, equities analysts predict that NeuroPace will post 9.64 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of NeuroPace during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of NeuroPace during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $98,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of NeuroPace during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $143,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of NeuroPace during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $181,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of NeuroPace during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $191,000. 45.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NeuroPace Company Profile

NeuroPace, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company develops and sells RNS system, a brain-responsive neuromodulation system for treating medically refractory focal epilepsy by delivering personalized real-time treatment at the seizure source. Its RNS system also records continuous brain activity data and enables clinicians to monitor patients in person and remotely.

