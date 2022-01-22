Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) PT Lowered to $26.00

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) had its price target decreased by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $40.00 to $26.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 23.46% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Plug Power in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Plug Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 15th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Plug Power from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Plug Power in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.72.

Shares of NASDAQ PLUG opened at $21.06 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.05. Plug Power has a 1 year low of $18.47 and a 1 year high of $75.49. The company has a market capitalization of $12.14 billion, a PE ratio of -13.08 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 16.89 and a current ratio of 17.74.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $143.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.11) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Plug Power will post -0.6 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Plug Power by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,101,635 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,678,785,000 after purchasing an additional 3,293,118 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Plug Power by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,548,919 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,163,322,000 after acquiring an additional 741,751 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. boosted its position in Plug Power by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. now owns 14,927,897 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $381,258,000 after acquiring an additional 2,193,309 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Plug Power by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,525,390 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $428,243,000 after acquiring an additional 439,992 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Plug Power by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,480,793 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $165,518,000 after acquiring an additional 765,470 shares during the period. 49.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Plug Power, Inc provides alternative energy technology, which focuses on the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power markets. Its fuel cell system solution is designed to replace lead-acid batteries in electric material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some distribution and manufacturing businesses.

