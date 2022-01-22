Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) Price Target Increased to $33.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at Barclays from $30.00 to $33.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 14.74% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on WMB. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Williams Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, US Capital Advisors cut shares of Williams Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.85.

Shares of WMB stock opened at $28.76 on Thursday. Williams Companies has a 12 month low of $21.05 and a 12 month high of $29.89. The stock has a market cap of $34.94 billion, a PE ratio of 35.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.60.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.06. Williams Companies had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Williams Companies will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Williams Companies by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 81,309,030 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,158,755,000 after purchasing an additional 3,075,988 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox increased its holdings in Williams Companies by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 73,224,494 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,944,110,000 after acquiring an additional 4,796,431 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Williams Companies by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 27,201,917 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $705,616,000 after acquiring an additional 805,296 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Williams Companies by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 26,090,748 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $676,795,000 after acquiring an additional 227,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blackstone Inc increased its holdings in Williams Companies by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Blackstone Inc now owns 23,404,614 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $621,393,000 after acquiring an additional 387,267 shares in the last quarter. 83.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico; Northeast G&P; and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment comprises of interstate natural gas pipelines, Transco and Northwest Pipeline, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

