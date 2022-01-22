Citigroup (NYSE:C) Price Target Cut to $114.00 by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Citigroup (NYSE:C) had its price target trimmed by Oppenheimer from $120.00 to $114.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Citigroup’s Q1 2022 earnings at $2.01 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.05 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.84 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.86 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.77 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.67 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on C. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Citigroup from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $69.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Citigroup from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Citigroup from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $88.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $81.55.

NYSE:C opened at $63.27 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $63.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.82. The stock has a market cap of $128.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.28, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.79. Citigroup has a 1-year low of $57.40 and a 1-year high of $80.29.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 14th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by ($0.43). Citigroup had a net margin of 27.37% and a return on equity of 12.85%. The firm had revenue of $17.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.07 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Citigroup will post 7.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is currently 20.24%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AM Investment Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 0.7% during the third quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 22,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,552,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Citigroup by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Citigroup by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 18,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. SlateStone Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Citigroup by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 6,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Arjuna Capital boosted its stake in Citigroup by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 10,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.66% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking; Institutional Clients Group; and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

