BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) PT Raised to $795.00 at BMO Capital Markets

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) had its price target upped by BMO Capital Markets from $756.00 to $795.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

BLK has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on BlackRock from $1,141.00 to $1,123.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on BlackRock from $1,030.00 to $1,035.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Bank of America assumed coverage on BlackRock in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Evercore ISI restated a buy rating and issued a $956.00 price objective on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on BlackRock from $1,026.00 to $1,051.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $987.21.

NYSE BLK opened at $800.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.96, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.17. BlackRock has a one year low of $670.28 and a one year high of $973.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 3.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $902.65 and its 200-day moving average is $901.16.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The asset manager reported $10.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $10.16 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 30.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $10.18 EPS. Research analysts expect that BlackRock will post 42.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $4.88 per share. This is a positive change from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.13. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. This represents a $19.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is presently 43.23%.

In other news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $964.45, for a total transaction of $390,602.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 22,247 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $925.68, for a total value of $20,593,602.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,017 shares of company stock valued at $36,055,061 in the last three months. 1.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLK. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its position in BlackRock by 143.0% in the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 673,764 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $387,019,000 after buying an additional 396,470 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in BlackRock by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,892,865 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,406,141,000 after buying an additional 386,410 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in BlackRock in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $325,621,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in BlackRock by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,120,581 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $8,487,726,000 after buying an additional 217,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its position in BlackRock by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 1,094,603 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $918,000,000 after buying an additional 208,213 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.94% of the company’s stock.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

