Archaea Energy (NYSE:LFG) Price Target Cut to $29.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Archaea Energy (NYSE:LFG) had its price objective reduced by Citigroup from $31.00 to $29.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Johnson Rice initiated coverage on Archaea Energy in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Archaea Energy in a report on Monday, October 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Archaea Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 30th.

Shares of NYSE LFG opened at $16.76 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.65. Archaea Energy has a twelve month low of $9.62 and a twelve month high of $22.01.

Archaea Energy (NYSE:LFG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $11.99 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Archaea Energy will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Renewable Energy Systems Aria sold 656,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.95, for a total transaction of $11,780,585.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wade G W & Inc. purchased a new stake in Archaea Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $374,000. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Archaea Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,264,000. Viking Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Archaea Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $758,000. Brightline Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Archaea Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $15,341,000. Finally, Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Archaea Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,483,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Archaea Energy LLC is involved in developing renewable natural gas from high-carbon emission processes and industries by capturing recurring emissions from food waste, wastewater, agricultural waste and landfill gas. It operates and manages RNG projects throughout the entire energy life cycle and offers off-take partners.

