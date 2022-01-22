Gary W. Staley Sells 953 Shares of Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) Stock

Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) SVP Gary W. Staley sold 953 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.73, for a total value of $15,943.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ VIAV opened at $16.52 on Friday. Viavi Solutions Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.68 and a 1 year high of $18.14. The firm has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -150.18 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 4.20 and a current ratio of 4.56. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.34.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. Viavi Solutions had a positive return on equity of 19.51% and a negative net margin of 1.85%. The business had revenue of $326.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Viavi Solutions Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Viavi Solutions from $18.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.83.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 1.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,985,457 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $441,244,000 after buying an additional 258,938 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 4.3% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 19,819,432 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $311,957,000 after buying an additional 822,231 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 3.4% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,032,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $94,944,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 1.6% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,029,437 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $63,423,000 after buying an additional 62,969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 4.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,939,779 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $69,576,000 after buying an additional 157,143 shares during the last quarter. 90.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Viavi Solutions Company Profile

Viavi Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government and avionics. It operates through the following segments: Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance.

