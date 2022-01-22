JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.29.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on JetBlue Airways from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. BNP Paribas upgraded JetBlue Airways from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. MKM Partners downgraded JetBlue Airways from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Barclays decreased their price objective on JetBlue Airways from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded JetBlue Airways from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 6th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 913,461 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $13,006,000 after acquiring an additional 31,725 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 416,454 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,930,000 after acquiring an additional 4,675 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,398 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 3,918 shares during the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 2,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways during the fourth quarter worth about $1,989,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.21% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:JBLU opened at $13.77 on Friday. JetBlue Airways has a twelve month low of $12.86 and a twelve month high of $21.96. The company has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.06 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The transportation company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.06. JetBlue Airways had a negative return on equity of 29.71% and a negative net margin of 8.92%. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.75) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 300.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that JetBlue Airways will post -2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About JetBlue Airways

JetBlue Airways Corp. provides air transportation services. It carries more than 30 million customers a year to 86 cities in the U.S., Caribbean, and Latin America with an average of 850 daily flights. The firm offers flights and tickets to more than 82 destinations, with accommodations such as free TV, free snacks, and most legroom.

