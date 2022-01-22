Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-three analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.05.

RRC has been the subject of several research reports. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Range Resources in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Range Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Range Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Range Resources from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Range Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $18.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, October 15th.

Shares of NYSE RRC opened at $17.62 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.96. Range Resources has a fifty-two week low of $8.21 and a fifty-two week high of $26.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $302.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $719.15 million. Range Resources had a positive return on equity of 17.74% and a negative net margin of 22.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Range Resources will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP David P. Poole sold 12,453 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total transaction of $305,098.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RRC. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in Range Resources in the 2nd quarter worth about $341,298,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Range Resources by 79.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,877,965 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $81,755,000 after buying an additional 2,166,302 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Range Resources by 269.4% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,218,786 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $27,581,000 after buying an additional 888,878 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Range Resources by 87.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,754,998 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $29,414,000 after buying an additional 818,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Range Resources by 43.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,504,193 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $41,971,000 after buying an additional 759,045 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.16% of the company’s stock.

About Range Resources

Range Resources Corp. engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties in the Appalachian and Midcontinent regions. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

