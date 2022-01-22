Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) CEO Buys $27,150,000.00 in Stock

Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz acquired 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $54.30 per share, with a total value of $27,150,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
ASAN opened at $50.43 on Friday. Asana, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.41 and a fifty-two week high of $145.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.87. The company has a fifty day moving average of $80.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.96 and a beta of 0.70.
Asana (NYSE:ASAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.04. Asana had a negative net margin of 77.59% and a negative return on equity of 199.15%. The company had revenue of $100.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.42) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Asana, Inc. will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Asana during the third quarter worth about $27,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Asana during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Asana by 133.1% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Asana during the third quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Asana by 35.9% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. 30.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Asana
Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. It provides a work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the mission of an organization.
