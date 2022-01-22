Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI) CEO Charles Liang Sells 29,000 Shares

Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI) CEO Charles Liang sold 29,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.29, for a total value of $1,255,410.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Super Micro Computer stock opened at $41.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.62 and a beta of 1.37. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.52 and a 1-year high of $47.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $43.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.20.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $940.00 million. Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 2.89%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SMCI. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in Super Micro Computer by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Super Micro Computer by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 116,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,085,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Super Micro Computer by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 15,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its position in Super Micro Computer by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 12,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Super Micro Computer by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the period. 68.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SMCI has been the topic of several research reports. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Super Micro Computer from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Super Micro Computer from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.80.

Super Micro Computer Company Profile

Super Micro Computer, Inc manufactures servers and other computer products. Its products include twin solutions, MP servers, GPU and coprocessor, MicroCloud, networking, embedded, gaming, AMD solutions, power supplies, SuperServer, storage, motherboards, chassis, super workstations, accessories, SuperRack and server management.

