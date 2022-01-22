Westport Fuel Systems (TSE:WPRT) Hits New 1-Year Low at $2.33

Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (TSE:WPRT)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$2.33 and last traded at C$2.36, with a volume of 224112 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$2.42.

The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.32. The company has a market capitalization of C$387.70 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$2.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$4.16.

In other Westport Fuel Systems news, Director Brenda Eprile sold 102,973 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.15, for a total value of C$324,364.95. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 182,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$573,655.95.

Westport Fuel Systems Inc engineers, manufactures, and supplies alternative fuel systems and components for use in transportation applications worldwide. It operates through Original Equipment Manufacturer, Independent Aftermarket, and Cummins Westport Inc (CWI) Joint Venture segments. The company offers alternative fuel systems and components, which include a range of alternative fuels, such as liquefied petroleum gas, compressed natural gas, liquefied natural gas, renewable natural gas, and hydrogen; and independent aftermarket, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and delayed OEMs, electronics, current and advanced research and development programs, supply chain, and product planning activities.

