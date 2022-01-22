Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) CEO Darryl Rawlings Sells 4,000 Shares

Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of Trupanion stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.29, for a total value of $389,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Darryl Rawlings also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 15th, Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of Trupanion stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.48, for a total value of $481,920.00.

On Monday, November 29th, Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of Trupanion stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.85, for a total value of $495,400.00.

On Thursday, November 11th, Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of Trupanion stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.57, for a total value of $494,280.00.

On Monday, October 25th, Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of Trupanion stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.60, for a total value of $438,400.00.

Shares of NASDAQ TRUP opened at $92.92 on Friday. Trupanion, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.74 and a 12 month high of $158.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $122.98 and a 200-day moving average of $107.51. The company has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -116.15 and a beta of 1.95.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01. Trupanion had a negative return on equity of 8.69% and a negative net margin of 4.94%. The company had revenue of $181.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Trupanion, Inc. will post -0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on TRUP. Bank of America lowered Trupanion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $112.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Trupanion from $126.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.40.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Trupanion during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,435,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Trupanion by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 75,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,842,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in Trupanion by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 68,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,914,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Trupanion by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 723,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,259,000 after purchasing an additional 132,941 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Trupanion by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 44,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,133,000 after purchasing an additional 3,422 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.11% of the company’s stock.

Trupanion Company Profile

Trupanion, Inc engages in the provision of medical insurance for cats and dogs. It operates through the following segments: Subscription Business and Other Business. The Subscription Business segment involves in the monthly subscriptions of pet medical insurance. The Others Business segment includes companies or organizations that choose to provide medical insurance for cats and dogs as a benefit to their employees or members and contracts include multiple pets.

