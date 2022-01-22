Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:VMM) Major Shareholder Acquires $60,219.80 in Stock

Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:VMM) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 4,348 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.85 per share, with a total value of $60,219.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II alerts:

On Friday, December 17th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 3 shares of Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.01 per share, with a total value of $42.03.

On Wednesday, December 15th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 829 shares of Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.94 per share, with a total value of $11,556.26.

On Monday, December 13th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 4,802 shares of Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.04 per share, with a total value of $67,420.08.

On Friday, December 10th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 110 shares of Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.98 per share, with a total value of $1,537.80.

On Wednesday, December 8th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 13,447 shares of Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.91 per share, for a total transaction of $187,047.77.

On Monday, December 6th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 20,760 shares of Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.72 per share, with a total value of $284,827.20.

Shares of VMM opened at $13.80 on Friday. Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.85 and a twelve month high of $14.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.92 and a 200-day moving average of $14.11.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be issued a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II by 126.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 3,655 shares during the last quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $198,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II by 29.7% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 14,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 3,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 1,852 shares during the last quarter. 30.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Company Profile

Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Delaware Management Holdings, Inc The fund is managed by Delaware Management Business Trust. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds, which include airport revenue bonds, city general obligation bonds, continuing care and retirement revenue bonds, corporate backed revenue bonds, escrowed to maturity bonds, higher education revenue bonds, hospital revenue bonds, multifamily housing revenue bonds, municipal lease revenue bonds, parking revenue bonds, political subdivision general obligation bonds, pre-refunded bonds, public power revenue bonds, school district general obligation bonds, single family housing revenue bonds, state general obligation bonds, tax increment and special assessment bonds, territorial general obligation bonds, and territorial revenue bonds.

Read More: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Receive News & Ratings for Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.