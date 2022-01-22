Insider Selling: Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND) Director Sells 11,630 Shares of Stock

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND) Director Sven-Olof Lindblad sold 11,630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.71, for a total value of $217,597.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Sven-Olof Lindblad also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 18th, Sven-Olof Lindblad sold 5,166 shares of Lindblad Expeditions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.56, for a total value of $95,880.96.

On Thursday, January 13th, Sven-Olof Lindblad sold 2,750 shares of Lindblad Expeditions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.52, for a total value of $50,930.00.

On Wednesday, December 29th, Sven-Olof Lindblad sold 12,906 shares of Lindblad Expeditions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total value of $220,434.48.

On Monday, December 27th, Sven-Olof Lindblad sold 25,184 shares of Lindblad Expeditions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.22, for a total transaction of $433,668.48.

On Wednesday, December 22nd, Sven-Olof Lindblad sold 1,591 shares of Lindblad Expeditions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $27,047.00.

On Friday, November 19th, Sven-Olof Lindblad sold 250 shares of Lindblad Expeditions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total transaction of $4,252.50.

On Friday, November 12th, Sven-Olof Lindblad sold 400 shares of Lindblad Expeditions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total transaction of $6,804.00.

On Monday, November 8th, Sven-Olof Lindblad sold 101,139 shares of Lindblad Expeditions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.15, for a total transaction of $1,734,533.85.

LIND opened at $15.24 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.26. Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.31 and a 1-year high of $21.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $765.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.20 and a beta of 2.39.

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $64.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.26 million. Lindblad Expeditions had a negative net margin of 151.35% and a negative return on equity of 758.61%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.56) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. will post -2.37 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LIND. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 797 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Lindblad Expeditions by 300.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 4,786 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Lindblad Expeditions by 100,637.5% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 8,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Lindblad Expeditions in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $170,000. 86.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LIND has been the topic of a number of research reports. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Lindblad Expeditions in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lindblad Expeditions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lindblad Expeditions presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.67.

Lindblad Expeditions Company Profile

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of expedition cruising and travel services. It operates through the Lindblad and Natural Habitat segments. The Lindblad segment primarily includes sea-based expeditions. The Natural Habitat segment offers land-based, eco-conscious expeditions.

