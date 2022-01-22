Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR) Insider Laurence Zuriff Sells 2,782 Shares

Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR) insider Laurence Zuriff sold 2,782 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.86, for a total value of $155,402.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Laurence Zuriff also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 18th, Laurence Zuriff sold 2,782 shares of Xometry stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.49, for a total value of $140,463.18.

XMTR stock opened at $51.81 on Friday. Xometry, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.38 and a 12-month high of $97.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.46.

Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $56.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.98 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Xometry, Inc. will post -1.85 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Xometry in the fourth quarter worth about $294,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Xometry in the third quarter worth about $255,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Xometry in the third quarter worth about $1,129,000. Crestwood Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Xometry by 145.3% in the third quarter. Crestwood Capital Management L.P. now owns 188,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,861,000 after acquiring an additional 111,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Xometry in the third quarter worth about $138,000. 45.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

XMTR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Xometry from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Xometry from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.67.

About Xometry

Xometry, Inc operates an artificial intelligence (AI) enabled marketplace that enables buyers to source manufactured parts and assemblies. The company's platform offers CNC manufacturing, sheet metal manufacturing, 3D printing, sheet metal fabrication, die casting, injection molding and urethane casting, and other products.

