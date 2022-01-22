Generation Bio Co. (NASDAQ:GBIO) Stake Lowered by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Generation Bio Co. (NASDAQ:GBIO) by 31.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,278 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,146 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Generation Bio were worth $1,511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Generation Bio during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Generation Bio by 375.0% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Generation Bio during the second quarter worth approximately $214,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Generation Bio during the second quarter worth approximately $219,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Generation Bio during the second quarter worth approximately $226,000. 84.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GBIO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Generation Bio from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. JMP Securities cut their target price on Generation Bio from $40.00 to $10.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Generation Bio from $50.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. William Blair downgraded Generation Bio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Generation Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.25.

NASDAQ GBIO opened at $6.49 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $369.35 million, a P/E ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 3.50. Generation Bio Co. has a 1 year low of $5.50 and a 1 year high of $41.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.28.

Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.02). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Generation Bio Co. will post -2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Generation Bio Co, a genetic medicines company, develops gene therapies for the treatment of rare and prevalent diseases. The company is developing a portfolio of programs for rare and prevalent diseases of the liver and retina. It also focuses on the diseases of skeletal muscle, central nervous system, and oncology.

