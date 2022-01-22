II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) Shares Sold by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,020 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,860 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in II-VI were worth $417,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IIVI. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of II-VI by 107.8% during the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 166,046 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $12,053,000 after purchasing an additional 86,136 shares in the last quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of II-VI during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,576,000. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of II-VI by 454.8% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 81,898 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $5,945,000 after purchasing an additional 67,137 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of II-VI during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,382,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of II-VI by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 50,854 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,691,000 after purchasing an additional 11,321 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.97% of the company’s stock.

Get II-VI alerts:

In related news, CEO Vincent D. Mattera, Jr. sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $560,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vincent D. Mattera, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $140,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,870 shares of company stock worth $1,485,001. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on IIVI. Raymond James upgraded shares of II-VI from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of II-VI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of II-VI from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Barclays cut shares of II-VI from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of II-VI from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $82.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.20.

IIVI stock opened at $63.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.97. The stock has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.61. II-VI Incorporated has a 52 week low of $54.35 and a 52 week high of $100.44.

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $795.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $809.79 million. II-VI had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 14.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that II-VI Incorporated will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

II-VI Profile

II-VI, Inc engages in the development, refinement, manufacturing, and marketing of engineered materials and opto-electronic components and devices for precision in the field of industrial materials processing, optical communications, aerospace and defense, consumer electronics, semiconductor capital equipment, life sciences, and automotive applications and markets.

Featured Article: Equity Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IIVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI).

Receive News & Ratings for II-VI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for II-VI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.