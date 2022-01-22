Creative Planning Sells 297 Shares of UBS AG FI Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETN (NYSEARCA:FBGX)

Creative Planning decreased its holdings in shares of UBS AG FI Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETN (NYSEARCA:FBGX) by 15.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,584 shares of the company’s stock after selling 297 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in UBS AG FI Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETN were worth $1,120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of UBS AG FI Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETN in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000.

Get UBS AG FI Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETN alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:FBGX opened at $656.96 on Friday. UBS AG FI Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETN has a 52-week low of $496.38 and a 52-week high of $895.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $827.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $785.24.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UBS AG FI Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETN (NYSEARCA:FBGX).

Receive News & Ratings for UBS AG FI Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UBS AG FI Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.