Creative Planning Has $1.22 Million Stock Holdings in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

Creative Planning raised its stake in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 55,146 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 747 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $1,221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Newell Brands by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,052,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,319,991,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287,122 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Newell Brands by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 26,163,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201,349 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,302,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,241,000 after buying an additional 495,964 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,047,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,579,000 after buying an additional 995,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 1,902.5% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,825,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,393,000 after buying an additional 8,384,644 shares in the last quarter. 87.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NWL. Zacks Investment Research cut Newell Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Newell Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.88.

Shares of NWL stock opened at $23.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.31 and a beta of 0.96. Newell Brands Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.36 and a twelve month high of $30.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.92.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.04. Newell Brands had a return on equity of 21.13% and a net margin of 5.76%. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. Newell Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.25%.

About Newell Brands

Newell Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of consumer and commercial products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment includes commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions, closet and garage organization, hygiene systems and material handling solutions, connected home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms.

