Creative Planning Decreases Holdings in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Creative Planning cut its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) by 4.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 101,229 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,641 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Lumen Technologies were worth $1,254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Lumen Technologies by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 126,700,724 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,721,864,000 after buying an additional 1,814,942 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,120,873 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,306,284,000 after acquiring an additional 471,678 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 61,966,806 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $842,129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,785,898 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,210,102 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $274,654,000 after acquiring an additional 2,199,489 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 91.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,626,749 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $171,598,000 after acquiring an additional 6,048,140 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lumen Technologies stock opened at $12.03 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.76 and a 200 day moving average of $12.64. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.92 and a fifty-two week high of $16.60. The company has a market capitalization of $12.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.11. Lumen Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.83% and a positive return on equity of 17.98%. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. Analysts forecast that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.31%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. Lumen Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -140.85%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LUMN. Citigroup raised shares of Lumen Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lumen Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lumen Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.50.

In other Lumen Technologies news, EVP Stacey W. Goff sold 128,616 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.16, for a total transaction of $1,821,202.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lumen Technologies Profile

Lumen Technologies, Inc is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated communications to residential and business customers. It operates through the following segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

