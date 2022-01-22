Creative Planning Purchases 157 Shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,970 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $1,357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 7.9% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 13,935 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,761,000 after buying an additional 1,023 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 463.9% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 19,151 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,738,000 after purchasing an additional 15,755 shares during the period. Lountzis Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 1.3% during the second quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 12,806 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,503,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 4.0% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 853 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 1.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 306,507 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $107,832,000 after purchasing an additional 5,319 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on MLM. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $380.00 to $525.00 in a report on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $496.00 to $484.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $432.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $415.00 to $485.00 in a report on Friday, December 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $444.18.

Shares of MLM opened at $382.30 on Friday. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $280.38 and a twelve month high of $446.46. The company has a quick ratio of 5.46, a current ratio of 6.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $422.97 and a 200 day moving average of $388.71. The company has a market capitalization of $23.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.82 and a beta of 0.71.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.24 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 12.38%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.71 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 11.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.94%.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: East Group and West Group. The East Group segments provide aggregates products only.

