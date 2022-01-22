Creative Planning Lowers Stock Position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV)

Creative Planning lessened its stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV) by 36.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 120,614 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 68,918 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund were worth $1,365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Pacitti Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 15.1% in the second quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 9,323 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares during the period. Heritage Investors Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $118,000. 13.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE NUV opened at $10.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.12. Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $9.94 and a one year high of $11.97.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a $0.028 dividend. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Profile

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-end diversified management investment fund. Its objective is current income exempt from federal income taxes and its secondary objective is the enhancement of portfolio value through selection of tax-exempt bonds and municipal market sectors. The company was founded on April 8, 1987 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

