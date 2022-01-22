Creative Planning Sells 5,920 Shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR)

Creative Planning decreased its holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,885 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,920 shares during the period. Creative Planning owned about 0.06% of Sandy Spring Bancorp worth $1,369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 100.0% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,448 shares of the bank’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $101,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $215,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $243,000. Finally, Keel Point LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $262,000. Institutional investors own 65.18% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SASR opened at $47.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.76 and a 12-month high of $52.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.14.

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.10). Sandy Spring Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 43.70%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.81%.

In related news, EVP Kenneth C. Cook sold 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.27, for a total value of $651,645.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kenneth C. Cook sold 2,531 shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.44, for a total value of $127,663.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

Sandy Spring Bancorp Company Profile

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, retail banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management. The Community Banking segment conducts its operations through Sandy Spring Bank and involves delivering financial products and services, including various loan and deposit products to both individuals and businesses.

